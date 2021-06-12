Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 inspired Nanded police to share a hilarious meme involving two characters from the show, Srikant and Chellam sir.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 06:01 PM IST
If you have been around the Internet for the past few days, then you may be aware of the Chellam sir memes flooding the various social media platforms. Chances are you’ve also seen the hilarious posts people are sharing under the hashtag #MemeTheFamilyMan. In fact, several police departments, like Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh Police, have also taken part in the trend to share advisories. Now, it is the turn of Maharashtra’s Nanded police. Taking to Twitter, they have shared a meme with two characters from the Amazon Prime show The Family Man 2 and there is a possibility that the department’s post will leave you giggling.

“Do not share OTP...These are #MinimumPrecautions for your maximum protection,” they wrote and shared an image. The image shows the characters Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee and Chellam sir portrayed by Uday Mahesh. The caption is a twist to the catchphrase “Don’t be a minimum guy,” repeated several times in the show by Tiwari’s boss.

Nanded police’s post is complete with the hashtags #FamilyLikePolice, #CyberSafety, and #WeCareForNanded.

Take a look at the post they shared:

The tweet, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered nearly 400 likes. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“This is another level man, awesome humor Nanded Police,” wrote a Twitter user. “Don't be a minimum guy,” joked another. “Crazy,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on Nanded police’s post featuring Manoj Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari and Uday Mahesh's character Chellam sir from the Amazon Prime show The Family Man 2?

