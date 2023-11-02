Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SRK birthday special quiz: Can you guess the names of these films?

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 02, 2023 01:20 PM IST

To celebrate his remarkable journey on his birthday, we have curated an engaging quiz that delves into the various facets of his career.

Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today, and what better way to celebrate this special day than with a quiz? From playing his first-ever role in a Hindi TV serial called Fauji to his latest action-thriller film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan continues to win the hearts of many across the globe. To celebrate his remarkable journey on his birthday, we have curated an engaging quiz that delves into the various facets of his career. Take part in honoring the iconic journey of Shah Rukh Khan, and test your knowledge about the King of Bollywood.

What is the quiz about?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today.

The quiz features seven questions centred around Shah Rukh Khan's films. Within each question, you'll find a scene from one of his films, along with four answer choices, of which only one is correct. Your task is to identify the correct film name.

Check out the SRK's birthday special quiz here:

About SRK's upcoming movie Dunki:

The teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's third movie of the year, Dunki, was released today. This film is the first joint venture betweenShah Rukh and director Rajkumar Hirani. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu plays the lead role in Dunki. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal

