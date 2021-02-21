Staff goes out of their way to retrieve man’s wedding ring from rubbish pile

James Ross, while dropping off cardboard at Household Waste Recycling Centre on Valentine’s Day, ended up leaving behind something way more valuable than he would have liked – his wedding ring. However, thanks to the ‘hero’ staff working on the centre, he finally got it back after they went down to the bottom of the 10 feet rubbish pile to search for it.

The heartwarming incident has now tugged at people’s heartstrings after the story was shared by North Tyneside Council on their official Facebook profile. They also added a blog link describing the story in details.

“It was a container where you push the rubbish through an opening. It was very cold. My hands were cold and, as I was shaking out the box, suddenly the ring was just gone. I don’t know if it caught the edge of the box, but my heart just sank,” said James Ross, cites the blog.

It then explains that he asked for help and soon four men came to his assistance. After searching through the huge pile of rubbish for about 20 minutes, they finally managed to get it back to him.

“The staff were life savers. They’ve gone way beyond the call of duty, being as nice and polite as they can be. My wife was over the moon, she thought I was making up an elaborate story. We can’t thank them enough,” he added.

Plant operator Jorden Cooper who first spotted the ring said, “When we realised what had happened, we were all happy to help in the search, especially as it was Valentine’s Day. It was like looking for a needle in a haystack as there was a huge mound of waste to search through and we had the added difficulty of ensuring we kept our distance and followed the COVID guidelines. We were just about to give up when I spotted it, I was over the moon!”

The story has warmed people’s hearts. “Lovely staff at this site... really friendly and very helpful.” wrote a Facebook user. “Brilliant,” commented another.

