Star candidate rejects 90 lakh annual package: ‘The offer is good, but...’

An HR consultant recently lost a high-value recruitment deal after a star candidate declined a staggering ₹90 lakh annual salary. Instead of demanding more money, the applicant refused to work under the prospective manager.

The candidate told the recruiter that he wasn’t rejecting the job offer because of money. (Representational image). (Pexels)

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“I lost a recruitment assignment worth lakhs... because a candidate rejected a ₹90 lakh offer. And it made complete sense,” wrote Manoj Kumar, the founder of an HR and business consulting firm.

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In a LinkedIn post, he explained that he was searching for a suitable candidate for a leadership role and finally found the right fit after weeks of “searching, interviews and discussions.”

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{{^usCountry}} The company offered the candidate a ₹90 lakh yearly salary. As a recruiter, Kumar thought his assignment was closed and was confident that the candidate would accept the offer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company offered the candidate a ₹90 lakh yearly salary. As a recruiter, Kumar thought his assignment was closed and was confident that the candidate would accept the offer. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the reality turned out to be different. Kumar shared, “Then came the surprise. The candidate declined the offer. Naturally, the client was disappointed. And yes, I lost the business. When I asked the candidate why, I expected him to say the salary was not enough.”

Instead, the candidate said, “The offer is good. But I don't think I will enjoy working with the person I will be reporting to.”

Kumar recalled how that one sentence stayed with him. “He wasn't rejecting the money. He was rejecting the experience he believed he would have with his future manager. It reminded me of something we often forget. People don't just choose companies. They choose leaders. A great salary may convince someone to join. A great manager gives them a reason to stay.”

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He shared how, “Sometimes, the biggest reason an offer gets rejected isn't the salary. It's the person the candidate has to work with.”

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “Money pays the bills, but peace protects the well-being. Many professionals are no longer choosing the highest salary; they're choosing the leaders who inspire rather than exhaust. Toxic managers cost organisations far more than they realise.”

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Another added, “Ouch, that’s a tough loss, but what a profound takeaway. I’ve seen candidates reject incredible offers for similar non-monetary reasons—most notably, lack of transparency during the interview process or a rigid inflexibility on remote/hybrid work. If a candidate catches even a whiff of micromanagement or ego during the panel interviews, the best ones will walk away, no matter how many zeros are on the paycheck. Compensation gets them to the table, but trust gets them to sign.”

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A third expressed, “I went through this years ago with one of the global leaders in the sector. I feel being a bad hire is a loss for the company, the person and the hiring team, so it's better to stay clear and transparent.” A fourth wrote, “Great leaders make organisations great. They groom and empower future leaders and enrich the culture. A lasting legacy is formed due to this. Micromanagement and false entitlement do not produce the desired results and drive away talented employees.”