'Stealing electricity': Boss yells at employee for charging phone at work

A Reddit user recently shared a bizarre reason for a boss shouting at a workplace. The user, who goes by the name of @Melodic-Code-2594 posted this tale on the platform. Since the post was made, many have slammed the boss. (Also Read: Redditor got fired from job without any ‘explanation or warning,’ shares plight)

Employee charging phone at work gets yelled at boss for 'stealing electricity.' (Unsplash )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Is charging your personal phone while at work considered stealing electricity?" wrote the Redditor as the subject of the post. @Melodic-Code-2594 further explained, "My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I'm stealing the company's electricity for personal use. What do you guys think? I'm not on my phone all day or anything I just sometimes forget to charge it at night before I go to bed. It's a desk job."

Take a look at the post shared on Reddit below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 300 times. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about the boss:

An individual wrote, "Your boss is a douchebag. Saying that's stealing company electricity is like saying breathing is stealing company air or drinking from a water fountain is stealing company water."

A second added, "Tell them ok, then they’re stealing your electricity if they contact you on your phone outside working hours." A third commented, "There are really no words. If a boss said that to me, I might ask him if the company is struggling financially."

"Tell your boss don't flush the toilet after use because it stealing company water," joked a fourth. A fifth posted, "I can see it being an issue if you are plugging it into a computer to charge. That could look like data theft. If it's plugged into a wall outlet, then he's just tripping."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON