Stone shatters Duronto Express window during dinner, man claims 4 friends injured

A train journey from Nagpur to Mumbai took a frightening turn after a stone allegedly hurled from outside shattered the window of a moving Duronto Express, sending shards of glass flying inside the coach and injuring four passengers.

A stone shattered a Duronto Express window while a group was having dinner, reportedly injuring four. (Instagram/aesthetetraveller)

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The incident occurred while a group of friends was having dinner inside the train. A video from the aftermath showed shattered glass scattered around the compartment as passengers tried to understand what had happened.

‘Out of nowhere, there was a loud crash’

Instagram user Aesthete Traveller shared footage of the incident, showing the group sitting inside the coach before their meal was abruptly interrupted.

Explaining what happened, the man said, “So, we were traveling on the Duronto Express from Nagpur to Mumbai. Right now, it's exactly 8:30 PM on the clock, and as you could see, we were sitting here having dinner. My brother brought parathas, .and just out of nowhere, there was a loud crash sound, and before we could figure anything out, as you can see, the glass window completely shattered.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the post, four of his friends were injured after pieces of the broken window flew into the compartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the post, four of his friends were injured after pieces of the broken window flew into the compartment. {{/usCountry}}

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The video also included footage of the damaged train from outside. In subsequent visuals, police personnel could be seen arriving at the station and inspecting the situation.

‘Are we really safe?’

Sharing the video, the Instagram user raised concerns over passenger safety on trains.

“Indian Railways- are we really safe? A stone shattered our train window and injured 4 of my friends. There were families with little children sitting on both sides of our compartment. As scary as it sounds, I’m honestly relieved that the stone hit our window. The consequences could have been far worse. This isn’t just about a broken window. It’s about how quickly a harmless journey can turn into a catastrophe. We need better safety. We need accountability. We need to feel safe while travelling,” the caption read.

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to frightening incident

The video drew reactions from social media users, with several describing the incident as terrifying. One person wrote, “That must have been terrifying.”

Another user commented, “Imagine sitting peacefully and suddenly hearing that crash.” A third person reacted, “This is genuinely scary.” Another added, “That sound alone would have scared everyone.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)