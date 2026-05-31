'Stop sending children to CBSE': Liver Doc suggests IB, Cambridge boards amid OSM row

“If children want to opt for medical career, then UCAT/BMAT exams will help entry into good foreign universities,” he wrote, inviting others who had experience with the transition to share their views. “I have lost complete faith in this country and its pseudoscience infiltrated educational system,” he added.

The doctor added that students interested in pursuing medicine could benefit from international curriculum and examinations such as UCAT and BMAT, which are used for admission to medical programmes in several foreign universities.

In a post on X, Philips said that the recent concerns raised by students over answer-sheet evaluation and scanned copies had shaken his confidence in the country’s education system. “I’m also thinking about this. Stop sending children to CBSE. Start looking at IB/Cambridge syllabus in Indian schools,” he wrote.

Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, saying he has lost faith in the country's education system.

(Also Read: ‘We are not Pakistani’: Vedant Shrivastava’s brother after CBSE admits OSM error)

CBSE OSM controversy His remarks came amid an escalating row over CBSE’s OSM system after several Class 12 students alleged discrepancies in the scanned copies of answer sheets made available to them.

Many students claimed the uploaded copies did not match their handwriting, while others reported blurred pages, incomplete scans, unchecked answers and errors in evaluation. Several students and parents also complained of portal crashes and payment issues while attempting to access answer scripts.

The controversy emerged after CBSE introduced the OSM system at scale for Class 12 examinations this year, replacing the earlier practice of physical answer-book evaluation with digital, screen-based assessment.

CBSE maintained that the system improves transparency and reduces totalling errors. Following complaints, the board extended the deadline for applying for scanned answer books and urged students not to feel anxious, assuring them that genuine concerns would be reviewed by subject experts.

CBSE also defended the OSM system, describing it as “fair, transparent and equitable”. The board said vulnerabilities identified in the system had been addressed and that other weaknesses were being examined.

(Also Read: Vedant Shrivastava posts correct CBSE answer sheet, alleges marks slashed for right answer)

Social media reactions Meanwhile, Philips’ post sparked a debate on affordability and access to alternative curriculum.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Only a small percentage of the children in India can afford this suggestion of yours. The privileged are already sending their kids to IB and other international syllabi. What is needed is a systemic overhaul of the entire political and bureaucratic ecosystem in the country.”

“Absolutely sensible suggestion. Unfortunately they are all just too expensive for most,” commented another.

“IB school in Chennai charges anywhere between 6-10 lakhs per year for class 5.. so it ll just be a distant dream for most ppl in india doc.. this s not considering the exorbitant tuition fees for the medical degree,” expressed a third user.