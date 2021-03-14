Story of a Bhubaneswar auto driver’s honesty is tugging at people’s heartstrings

Jagannatha Patra, an auto driver with Ola Cabs, is the Internet’s newest hero whom people can’t stop praising. Patra’s story was shared by Twitter user Susanta Sahoo, who, through a thread narrated his experience involving Patra, a missing wallet and a phone.

“Hey @Olacabs, just wanted to let you know about Jagannatha Patra, an amazing guy & my Ola auto driver( #Bhubaneswar) who returned my phone & wallet after I left them behind in a hurry after my ride. Politely refused when I offered him cash rewards as a return favour,” Sahoo tweeted. His share is complete with an image of Patra.

People couldn’t stop talking about Patra’s honesty. They shared all sorts of appreciative comments while replying to the post. Many called him a "Hero."

In a follow up tweet, Sahoo also thanked people for showing their love and affection for Patra. “I have already donated some money to him via Google Pay. If you want to support him, here’s his Google Pay address. Thanks!” he added.

