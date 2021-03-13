‘Story of life’: Harsh Goenka shares flip book video, wows people

If you follow business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then you’re probably aware of the various kinds of posts he often shares. From funny posts that make people giggle to motivating ones that turn into life lessons, he shares wonderful tweets. His recent post is no different. It is a video of a flip book.

He shared the clip with a simple caption that reads, “Story of LIFE.” Take a look at the video and it may prompt you to say “Wow.”

Story of LIFE pic.twitter.com/mF1hPgbons — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 13, 2021

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 14,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some agreed with Goenka, others shared their own opinions.

“Human in youth, relentlessly accumulates money… only to spend it on health issues at old age… it's a cliché and yet something to prod about!” wrote a Twitter user.

“Good one. Yes money may give success but not happiness,” said another. “Sir, End is realised only when road ends. Until then it is a run, run for life,” expressed a third.

Here’s what others tweeted:

Emotional one! But do we all really run only after money? I don’t think so.We like to have happiness,power,position,money,ambition ,personal front balance ,friends all of https://t.co/doz7cwD3HA in each person’s life maybe % obrtaines in each parameter is different !But what harm — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) March 13, 2021

A very old one sir, but it will always remain a good reminder to people in HOT persuit of wealth ignoring everyone & everything else ! 👍 — Surendra Pratap Singh (@Surendr12956126) March 13, 2021

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

