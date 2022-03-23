Stranger recalls how man inspired him years ago, surprises his daughter

There are many times in life when one is surprised by strangers who may have met you or known you many years ago. Like this story shared on Twitter that sounds like it’s from a Bollywood film. It is about an elderly man who was recognised by a stranger who had known him 20 years ago. What the elderly man had said stayed with him all these years and had motivated him to do well in life. The story shared on Twitter will really melt your heart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An elderly man was out shopping for shoes at a Sketchers store with his daughter when he was approached by a man working for the showroom. What he said to him was really wholesome.

The young man came up to him and said, “Did you recognise me?” The man revealed that 20 years ago he was a paperboy in the area where the elderly man lived. His wife offered him shirkurma, every Eid. “One time you said something which changed my life,” he said, according to the Twitter thread.

That life changing line was “You will be the next Vajpayee, one day!”

The young man said, “Sir that line has been my inspiration throughout these years.” He then asked, “Do you know how much I scored in 10th?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had scored only 46 per cent. But he went from being a paperboy to working in housekeeping to becoming a salesman and then a sales manager to being the area manager of Sketchers, says the Twitter thread.

He said, “I still have that line framed on my wall. As I open the door of my home, I see that daily.”

“Since 20 years I have always wanted to meet you again, sir. But I could not. And today as soon as I heard your voice, I knew it was Sattar Saheb.”

The story was shared on Twitter by a user named Dr Sabiha on March 21. The Twitter thread has got over 18,000 likes so far.

See the Twitter thread below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She even shared a couple of videos of her father and the young man and both had tears in their eyes on their reunion.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Such an inspiring story. Your parents are what humans should be like. I must also mention that the young guy is one of the rarest people. Why? Because people generally forget others’ help with time and many become ungrateful, too. But, this guy, definitely, hasn’t,” a Twitter user replied to the post.

“Pass it on! Your dad did that. Inspired a young man to pursue excellence,” commented Lt Gen HS Panag (Retd).

What are your thoughts about this wonderful incident?