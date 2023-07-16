Strangers teach Belgian man their favourite dance moves, video goes viral

A Belgian man took to Indian streets with a unique goal: to ask strangers to teach him their favourite dance moves. Not just this, he also recorded a video of himself learning dance moves from strangers and posted it on his Instagram page. As expected, the video has gone viral with millions of likes and views. The video is such that it might even prompt you to get up and groove.

Indians teaching a Belgian digital creator their favourite dance moves. (Instagram/@ed.people)

The video was shared on Instagram by Belgium-based digital creator Ed People. He has over 5.3 lakh followers on Instagram who look forward to his daily videos where he learns favourite dance moves from people. Alongside the video, he wrote the caption, “Best of Indian dances.” The video opens to show Ed People saying, “Can you teach me your favourite dance move?” As the video progresses, he learns Bharatnatyam fusion from a woman, followed by Naatu Naatu hook steps from a man. Two women then teach Ed People their favourite Garba steps. He then learns Kuchipudi, Kuthu and Bhangra from people. Towards the end, he dances with a group of people and names the dance form ‘Indian Joy’.

Watch the viral video that captures people teaching their favourite dance moves to the digital creator:

The video was shared on July 6 on Instagram. It has since then garnered over 7.7 million views and more than 1.1 million views. Additionally, the share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“As a Brazilian, Indian people might be the best dancers in the world for real,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “I love Indian dancers. They look so happy.” “These are the kind of videos the internet was made for,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “It baffles me how people on the streets just know their favourite dance move and also know how to teach someone to do it like I could never.” “The grace of classical dance,” shared a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Indian dances are so cool!” Did the video make you smile? If yes, what part of the video did you like the most?

