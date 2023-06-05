Strawberry moon lights up the night sky, netizens share stunning pictures

People worldwide were enchanted by the captivating sight of the strawberry full moon illuminating the night sky, yesterday June 4 2023. In North America, this celestial event holds a profound significance as it carries the Indigenous people's tradition of symbolising the strawberry harvest season in June. As the strawberry moon glistened the sky yesterday, several people took to Twitter to share stunning pictures of it.

Take a look at a few posts here:

Strawberry moon lights up the night sky.(Twitter/@ST0NEHENGE)

One user shared a series of pictures showcasing the moon.

Stonehenge UK also shared a picture of the pink moon.

Here's the moon in the pitch-black sky.

A Twitter user called this event a 'spectacular sight.'

Take a look at a few other pictures below:

Despite the event being named after the strawberry harvest season, the moon isn't always pink. Depending on the time and location, it can appear light yellow or slightly golden in color. Each year, many people eagerly await this event to capture its stunning sight. According to timeanddate.com, the next strawberry moon will occur on June 22, 2024.

