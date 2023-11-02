Streamer licking used gums on Seattle Gum Wall makes people want to ‘throw up’

Twitch streamer xoAeriel made headlines after an act of hers involving a Seattle Gum Wall left people ‘disgusted’. She recorded herself licking old and used gums that are stuck on a wall under Pike Place Market in Downtown Seattle. Not just that, she also chewed a piece of gum hanging from the wall.

xoAeriel originally posted her video on Twitch, but the clip later made its way onto other platforms. An X user also reshared the video.

The video opens to show the streamer standing in front of the Gum Wall. Within moments, she sticks out her tongue and licks the wall. After that, she goes on to chew another piece of used gum on the wall. All the while, disgusted voices of the onlookers are also heard in the background.

What did xoAeriel say about her stunt?

xoAeriel told Dexerto that she licked the gums that she previously chewed. She said that before making the video she chewed over 100 gums and stuck it to a certain area on the wall. She also used gloves while putting them on the wall.

“So, it’s still kind of disgusting and I did get really sick from it. But I didn’t actually lick random people’s gum,” xoAeriel shared in an Instagram post, reports Dexerto.

Take a look at this video of the streamer licking the Gum Wall:

The post was shared a few days ago and has gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated nearly 3.2 million views. The post has also collected tons of comments from people.

How did X users react to this video of the streamer?

“I literally cringed, this is disgusting,” shared an X user. “I am about to throw up,” added another. “She even moved her hair out of the way to have perfect ‘ima do something disgusting’ form. Wow,” joined a third. “Omfg some people will do anything for attention,” wrote a fourth.

About the Gum Wall:

The Gum Wall started in the 1990s and eventually turned into a place that represents Seattle's ‘unique charm and character,’ explains the official website dedicated to the place. Initially, local performers stuck used gums on the wall, but soon, others started joining in too. Presently, the wall is covered from brick to brick in chewed gums.

