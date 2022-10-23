Street food vendor gives lunch for free to a cobbler. Watch video to learn why

Recently, a video was posted on Instagram and is currently becoming popular for a very touching reason. The opening scene of the video depicts a cobbler in front of a food cart close to Nehru Place. It is a sizable commercial hub in the Indian city of Delhi. Standing there, he can be seen fiddling with a few of his cobbling wares. As the video goes on, the viewer is able to watch as the proprietor of the food stand he is in front of, engages in a full-fledged and very pleasant conversation with him. The seller inquires as to whether the young man makes enough money most days, and advises him that if not, he shouldn't be afraid to stop by his stall and have something to eat for free.

The heart-warming video has been shared on the Instagram page named @foodbowlss which is run by food blogger Rajat Upadhyay. More than 23,000 people follow him there, and they eagerly await his posts, whether they be food-related images or videos. It is captioned with, "Manoj bhai ka dil bohot bada hai." [Manoj bhai has a big heart]

Watch the video right here:

This video has received more than 2.8 lakh likes since it was posted on October 6. People who saw the video, left the comments section with a number of thoughts.