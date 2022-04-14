Student chokes on water bottle cap, teacher acts quickly and saves his life. Watch

A teacher is being hailed as a hero after her quick actions helped save a student’s life. There is a possibility that you will be inclined to say the same after seeing the video of her heroic act. Posted on Instagram, the video shows everything from how the student got chocked on a water bottle cap to how the teacher saved his life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good News Movement posted the video on their Instagram page. “A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who opened a water bottle with his mouth and choked on the cap was saved by his teacher, Ms. [Janiece] Jenkins, who swiftly performed the Heimlich Maneuver. Teachers really are heroes!!” they wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show a student trying to open a water bottle cap. However, unable to twist the cap, he tries using his teeth and that is when he chokes on the cap. He then quickly runs towards his teacher who gets into action and dislodges the stuck item using Heimlich Maneuver, saving the kid’s life.

“And then I started it with my teeth and then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat," the student named Robert told ABC News. “I was going to the sink trying to cough it out and I couldn't so I ran very quickly to Ms. Jenkins," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He was pointing to his neck and he's all flustered. He can't talk so then I just turn him around I perform the Heimlich maneuver and here we are,” Janiece Jenkins shared during an interview with ABC News.

Take a look at the clip:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“As a RN, that could’ve been so much worse, the plastic could’ve ruptured his esophagus. He’s so lucky! She’s definitely a hero and I am also SO impressed the boy stayed so calm and walked to his teacher. Good news for sure!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Quick response by the young boy as well. He kept fairly calm for someone joking and knew to go straight to the teacher. The beautiful teacher did a fantastic job and she should be very proud. His parents/guardians will be forever grateful,” shared another. “What an angel. The way she held his face and wiped his tears on top of being a badass and taking immediate action to save him,” expressed a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON