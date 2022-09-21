Student performs viral Kala Chashma trend on stage during convocation ceremony. Watch

If you are someone who keeps a tab on viral social media trends, you might have seen videos of people intentionally tripping on the ground to show some cool dance moves on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma. The song from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho became quite a rage online after the Norwegian dance group Quick Style performed to the hit Bollywood number at a wedding. Now, a video of a student participating in the Kala Chashma trend is going viral on social media, and the reason will become evident to you after you watch it.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Mahir Malhotra, whose bio on the meta-owned platform describes him as a digital creator. The video was posted with a caption that cautions the viewers, "Disclaimer: Please do not try this. I don't encourage it." It also accompanies several hashtags, including #kalachashma, #dancereels and #graduation day. The video that opens with a text insert "So I did this at my convocation" shows Malhotra tripping down the stairs to recreate the viral step during his convocation ceremony.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared four days ago on Instagram and has since received more than 5.5 million views. The share has also received lakhs of likes and several comments. "You're a legend," commented an individual. "And people on the back actually thought you fell!!!" remarked another. "You officially own this trend," posted a third. "Damn you've got some guts," posted a fourth.