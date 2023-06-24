Student studying for NEET plans to take JEE just to ‘practice’. Reddit post goes viral

Students planning to appear for competitive exams often find various ways to prepare themselves for the exams. However, there must be very few who do so by planning to appear for another competitive exam. A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation shows how a student appearing for The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) wanted to know more about the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from his friend so that he could take the exam just to ‘practice’.

The Reddit post involving NEET and JEE has left people chuckling. (Unsplash/@Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu)

“Bhai iss bande ka kya karu, he's taken PCMB, non-inti, doing NEET in Aakash, and wants to give JEE for practice [What should I do with this guy],” reads the caption posted along with the screenshot on Reddit. The chat shows the student asking his friend more about JEE.

Take a look at the post:

Did that conversation leave you with a lot of thoughts? You’re not alone. There were many who expressed their opinions about the student planning to attempt JEE for practicing. A few netizens also shared similar stories.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Many NEET-ards gave JEE this year and all of them scored better than me,” shared a Reddit user. “One of my seniors from school who scored 696 in NEET last year Also gave jee mains for practice of physics and chemistry. Ended up scoring 99 percentile,” joined another. “Oh well!” joined a third. “That is interesting,” wrote a fourth.

The post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 500 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. What are your thoughts on the post?

