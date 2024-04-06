Students create special equation for their maths teacher, ask him to solve it . Watch

A beautiful video showing a sweet exchange between a maths teacher and his students was shared on social media. The video shows how they create a special equation and request their teacher to solve it. The result that the teacher gets is absolutely heartwarming. The image shows a maths teacher trying to solve an equation created by his students. (Instagram/@class12diaries)

The video was posted on the Instagram page class12diaries. The page's bio says that students of Motherland Secondary School in Pokhara, Nepal, manage it.

In the video, a student writes an equation on a board and then asks her teacher to solve it. The teacher soon starts working on the equation and eventually gets the answer, which translates to “We Love you”.

Take a look at this sweet video:

The video was shared some three days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 9.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Imagine if he couldn't solve it,” joked an Instagram user.

“He won. He finally won with his subject,” commented another.

“Thank God I am not your maths teacher. I couldn’t have solved it,” added a third.

“He solved it in seconds,” joined a fourth.

“This is the cutest video I have seen,” expressed a fifth.

“OMG! I am not crying! No, you are crying,” wrote a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video of students creating a unique equation for their maths teacher?