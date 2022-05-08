Student’s ‘sorry note’ imagining a situation leaves people emotional

There are certain posts on the Internet that are heartwarming and often leave people emotional. This tweet about the imaginary “sorry note” written by a student perfectly fits in this category. It is the situation that the student imagined while writing the letter as an army personal which has touched people’s hearts.

Manu Gulati whose profile says she is a government school teacher in Delhi posted the screenshot of the note on her Twitter handle. She also shared a descriptive caption to explain about it.

“Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a 'sorry note' to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer. ‘My duty is my priority.’ Salute to army personnel,” the teacher wrote while posting the screenshot of the note written by the teacher.

In the screenshot, the first part of the note explains the imaginary situation. It is about an army personnel apologising to their mother for not attending their sister’s marriage. And, the note the student wrote may leave you emotional.

Take a look at the post:

Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts.



I asked students to write a 'sorry note' to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology.



Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer.💕



"My duty is my priority."



Salute to army personnels.🙏 pic.twitter.com/kCLe68YKDH — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) May 6, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered 400 likes. It has also accumulated several comments from people.

“Salute to the letter and all army personnel,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mam you are outstanding and so are your students..... hats off to teacher's of your kind,” posted another. “Amazing note,” expressed a third. “Being a daughter of a soldier I can totally relate to his/ her words. Touched!” commented a fourth. “That's so sweet and very touching,” replied a fifth. “Touched,” shared a sixth Twitter user while reacting to the post.

What are your thoughts on the tweet?