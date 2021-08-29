Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Students welcomed like ‘rockstars’ on first day of school in Denmark. Watch

“First day of school in Denmark = a rockstar welcome," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The image shows the students entering the school.(Instagram/@keri.bloomfield)

A video showcasing how some students were welcomed by a school in Denmark on their first day is now going viral online. There is a chance that the sweet clip will leave you both amazed and amused.

The clip was originally shared by mom of one of the students earlier this month on Instagram. It again captured people’s attention after recently being shared on Twitter.

“First day of school in Denmark = a rockstar welcome. Miss 5 (nearly 6) like a possum in the headlights today absorbing this crazy wild scene as the older kids welcome and cheer the new (little) ones into the school building. Thankful I was wearing sunglasses,” the mom Keri Bloomfield wrote while sharing the video.

The Twitter post, shared a day ago on August 28, also explains the same in the caption.

We won't give away too much so, take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 2.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 5,800 likes. People shared love-filled comments while reacting to the video both on Twitter and Instagram.

“We were the same this week! My son was completely overwhelmed by this welcome and I was a complete mess behind my sunnies!” shared an Instagram user. “Wow,” commented another.

“We do this at our local elementary schools here in Florida. They have a clap in for the Kindergarteners and a clap out for the 5th graders upon graduation. It's very sweet,” expressed a Twitter user. “I don’t know why this made me emotional but it did. Brilliant idea,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
