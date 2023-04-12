Subway employee balances job and studies, viral pics inspire netizens

An employee at the Subway branch in Ambuja Mall, Raipur, has become a source of inspiration for many after photos of her studying at work went viral. Despite being occupied with serving customers, the woman manages to make time for her studies. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared her pictures on Twitter. Alongside, he praised her dedication and efficient use of time.

The image shows a Subway employee studying at work. (Twitter/@ipskabra)

“Meet Kareena. She works at @AmbujaMall in @SubwayIndia located in Raipur. In between the coming and going of customers, she studies in the little time she gets. Those who make excuses of ‘not getting time’, learn that even 1-1 minutes can also be used like this,” wrote IPS Dipanshu Kabra while sharing pictures on Twitter. The pictures show the Subway employee, identified as Kareena, reading a book when there are no customers to attend.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared on March 2, the tweet has raked up more than 1.1 lakh views and over 1,800 likes. Many even flocked to the tweet’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

A Twitter user wrote, “Hats off to the dedication.” “Its true that if you have a will you have a way! One elderly gentleman told me long back that whilst traveling daily to and fro workplace in bus, he finished reading many books!” posted another. “I have been working since the age of 13. This is how I would do my homework/studies between customers. A lot of my friends grew up like this in the early 90s in Punjab. Not too sure why it is out of the normal these days,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Inspiring!”

