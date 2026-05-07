‘Such a gentleman’: Bengaluru auto driver notices passenger admiring flowers, surprises her with a bunch

A Bengaluru woman’s video of an auto driver’s simple yet heartwarming gesture has gone viral on Instagram, reminding social media users that kindness can appear in the most unexpected moments.

A Bengaluru woman captured a sweet moment when her auto driver handed her flowers from a rickshaw ahead.(Instagram/kitolikits)

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman stunned by auto rickshaw with curtain, TV unit, charger and reading nook: ‘Crazy auto game’)

The woman, identified as Kitoli C Kits, shared a clip from her auto ride in Bengaluru. The video shows two auto rickshaws moving on the road. The auto rickshaw ahead had its back storage filled with vibrant purple flowers, creating a beautiful sight for those travelling behind it.

As Kitoli admired the flowers from the auto rickshaw she was sitting in, the driver of her auto noticed her interest. In a spontaneous gesture, he reached towards the flowers kept on the back storage of the auto ahead, plucked a small bunch and handed them to Kitoli, who was sitting as a passenger in his rickshaw.

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlay on the video read, “Who says Banglore auto drivers are rude?” highlighting how the moment challenged the common perception many people have about auto drivers in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlay on the video read, “Who says Banglore auto drivers are rude?” highlighting how the moment challenged the common perception many people have about auto drivers in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Such sweet gentleman’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Such sweet gentleman’ {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video on Instagram, Kitoli wrote in the caption, “This Anna caught me videographying these flowers with admiration, and to my surprise, he plucked and gave to me. Such sweet gentleman”

The clip has now amassed more than 1.1 million views and received several reactions from users who were touched by the driver’s gesture. Many called it a refreshing reminder of everyday kindness, while others said the video beautifully captured Bengaluru’s softer side.

(Also read: ‘He didn’t stop because he accepted my ride’: Bengaluru woman gives T-shirt to drenched auto driver, internet moved)

One user wrote, “This is the Bengaluru I love, full of small surprises and kind people.” Another said, “Such a sweet gesture, this made my day instantly.” A third user commented, “Anna understood the assignment and delivered happiness with flowers.” Another reaction read, “Not all heroes wear capes, some drive autos and spread smiles.”

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Several users also praised the woman for sharing the moment online. One person wrote, “Thank you for showing this side of the city.” Another said, “This is so wholesome, we need more such videos on the internet.” Someone else added, “A small bunch of flowers, but such a big memory.” Another user commented, “Bengaluru traffic may test patience, but moments like these heal everything.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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