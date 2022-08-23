Home / Trending / Sudarsan Pattnaik posts video of garbage around India Gate, shares what happened next

Sudarsan Pattnaik posts video of garbage around India Gate, shares what happened next

trending
Published on Aug 23, 2022 01:04 PM IST

Sudarsan Pattnaik posted the video and a few images of garbage scattered around India Gate on Twitter.

The image Sudarsan Pattnaik shared about garbage around India Gate.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
The image Sudarsan Pattnaik shared about garbage around India Gate.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
ByTrisha Sengupta

India Gate, a place of historic importance and a popular tourist spot, is visited by hundreds of people daily. Many also take the opportunity to share videos and images from the palace. Recently, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too did the same. However, while expressing his happiness after visiting the place, he also shared a reason that left him “disheartened.” He shared images to show garbage scattered around the place.

“Happy to visit #IndiaGate #Delhi today but was disheartened to see the garbage lying around. Request authorities to please take action and appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution,” he wrote while posting the video. He also shared a few more pictures with the same caption.

Take a look at the post:

Within a few hours of sharing his concern, the artist again took to Twitter and this time to share how authorities have cleaned up the place. “Thank you so much authorities for quick response. I appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution,”he wrote while sharing the pictures of India Gate.

People shared various comments on all the tweets. “Good follow up,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks. Pls keep visiting and tweeting. We need the place to stay clean always!” expressed another. “This gets cleaned up every morning but the dirt piles up every evening,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video
twitter video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out