Sudarsan Pattnaik posts video of garbage around India Gate, shares what happened next

India Gate, a place of historic importance and a popular tourist spot, is visited by hundreds of people daily. Many also take the opportunity to share videos and images from the palace. Recently, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too did the same. However, while expressing his happiness after visiting the place, he also shared a reason that left him “disheartened.” He shared images to show garbage scattered around the place.

“Happy to visit #IndiaGate #Delhi today but was disheartened to see the garbage lying around. Request authorities to please take action and appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution,” he wrote while posting the video. He also shared a few more pictures with the same caption.

Happy to visit #IndiaGate #Delhi today but was disheartened to see the garbage lying around. Request authorities to please take action and appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution pic.twitter.com/36j8psmb4V — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2022

Within a few hours of sharing his concern, the artist again took to Twitter and this time to share how authorities have cleaned up the place. “Thank you so much authorities for quick response. I appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution,”he wrote while sharing the pictures of India Gate.

Thank you so much authorities for quick response. I appeal to people to keep our cities clean especially the sites of national significance. #BeatPlasticPollution https://t.co/zr8OeCi41Y pic.twitter.com/PxZTnN4BW1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 22, 2022

People shared various comments on all the tweets. “Good follow up,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thanks. Pls keep visiting and tweeting. We need the place to stay clean always!” expressed another. “This gets cleaned up every morning but the dirt piles up every evening,” commented a third.

