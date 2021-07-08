Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Sumatran orangutan mom gently cradles her newborn baby. Watch viral video

The video of Sumatran orangutan mom and baby was shared on Instagram by Chester Zoo.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:53 AM IST
The image from the viral video shows Sumatran orangutan mom cradling her newborn baby.(Instagram/@chesterzoo)

There is something absolutely heartwarming about the images and the videos which showcase the bond of love between a mom and her child. Not just for humans, it is also the case for our animal friends. More often than not, such content leave us smiling and at times emotional too. This video of a newly born Sumatran orangutan kid and its mother perfectly fits the category.

Chester Zoo took to Instagram to share the incredible video. In the caption, the zoo shared that the name of the mom orangutan is Emma. They also added “With just 14,000 left in the wild, these apes are critically endangered, making this little one’s arrival incredibly special.”

Take a look at the video and read the post:

Since being posted nearly 18 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 25,000 views and close to 7,300 likes. It has also accumulated numerous love-filled comments from people.

“Wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m in love with the video,” expressed another. And, we can see why. “So precious,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video of Sumatran orangutan mom and its newborn baby?

Topics
instagram

