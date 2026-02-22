Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri in commentary box during India South Africa T20 World Cup clash

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made a special appearance at India’s Super 8 clash against South Africa at the ICC T20 World Cup, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The global tech leader was seen in conversation with former India head coach Ravi Shastri during the highly anticipated encounter, drawing significant attention both inside the stadium and online. Sundar Pichai appeared alongside Ravi Shastri during match commentary. (JioHotstar)

Ahead of the match, Pichai joined Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar to unveil the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. The duo later carried the trophy onto the field.

ICC chairman Jay Shah also marked the occasion by presenting a memento to Pichai. Sharing photographs from the moment on X, Shah wrote: "It is a pleasure for @ICC to host Google and Alphabet CEO @sundarpichai at India and South Africa's #T20WorldCup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Our partnership with @GoogleIndia continues to grow our sport across and bring fans closer to the game than ever."

Take a look here at the post: