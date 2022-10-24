Sundar Pichai replies to Pakistani fan on being asked to watch first three overs of Ind vs Pak match. Tweeple go ROFL

Yesterday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan was a last-over thriller. India needed 16 runs off six balls, and their winning percentage was low until several twists and turns helped Men in Blue emerge victors. For those unaware, the last over of the nail-biting match witnessed Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik's wicket, six off a no-ball, a wide and three byes. India's win in the recently concluded match has doubled up Diwali celebrations for people worldwide, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is among them. Pichai, who is a huge cricket fan, celebrated Diwali by watching the last three overs of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match again. He tweeted about the same, and that's when a Pakistani fan advised that he should watch the first three overs. Pichai's epic reply to him is making tweeple go ROFL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance," wrote Sundar Pichai on Twitter. A Pakistani fan named Muhammad Shahzaib commented on Pichai's tweet and advised, "You should watch 1st three overs." To this, Pichai replied, "Did that too. What a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep." Pichai's reply soon gained people's attention, so much so that he started trending on Twitter.

Take a look at Sundar Pichai's tweet below:

Pichai's epic reply to a Pakistani fan:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet has so far received more than 2.5 lakh likes and close to 30,000 retweets. The share has also received several comments.

"May this festival of light enlighten your life with joy, happiness and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali!! God bless you Sir," posted an individual. "The best ever last over, we saw in many decades, I suppose. Kudos to @imVkohli and team India. You made it a true Happy Diwali, guys," wrote another. "hen a CEO shows his other skills as well. What an epic reply @sundarpichai!" commented a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON