Sundar Pichai to appear on Lex Fridman podcast. Now’s your chance to question the CEO of Google

After interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, American computer scientist Lex Fridman is going to sit down with Google CEO Sundar Pichai for what promises to be an exciting episode of his eponymous podcast. And if you have ever wanted to ask the CEO of Google a question, now is your chance. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will soon appear on the Lex Fridman Podcast(AFP)

Fridman, while announcing the upcoming podcast on X, asked his followers to submit questions or suggest topics he could cover during the conversation. Unsurprisingly, the comments section of his post was quickly flooded with questions directed towards the Indian-American Google CEO - ranging from thought-provoking to downright ridiculous.

Who is Lex Fridman?

Lex Fridman is an American computer scientist, artificial intelligence researcher and podcast host. He is best known for the Lex Fridman Podcast, where he conducts in-depth interviews with prominent figures across various fields, including science, technology, philosophy, politics and arts.

Born as Alexei Fridman in Chkalovsk, Tajik SSR (now Buston, Tajikistan), he spent his early years in Moscow. His family moved to Chicago when he was 11 years old. After a brief tenure at Google, Fridman joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2015, working with the AgeLab on projects related to autonomous vehicles and human-centered AI.

What are some questions he could ask Pichai?

“I'm doing a podcast with Sundar Pichai soon. Let me know if you have any questions / topic suggestions,” wrote Fridman on X.

The podcast is likely to focus on the AI race, with Fridman saying, “The rate of AI progress has been insane. It makes me excited for the future (even more than usual) and excited to chat with leaders & engineers who are building that future.”

Google’s Gemini is at the forefront of the AI movement along with rivals like OpenAI and DeepSeek.

Several of the questions that Fridman received in the comments section focused on AI, Google’s way forward, privacy concerns and more.

“Google has access to one of the largest datasets in human history. What responsibility does that give you toward the future of civilization?” asked X user Paramendra Kumar Bhagat.

“I'd love to learn what’s one product he wish Google had launched but didn’t—because of timing, internal pushback, or market risk?” X user Paulina Szyzdek wanted to know.

Some questions were more straightforward. One person asked: “When are we getting the youtube dislike button back?”

How many of these queries will actually make it to the podcast? We’ll have to wait and watch.