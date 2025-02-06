Sunita Williams captures ‘the ultimate selfie’ during her 9th spacewalk: Incredible NASA pic wows internet

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams is presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after being stranded since June 2024 along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore. Recently, the duo conducted a spacewalk, and a selfie of Williams from the event has amazed people. NASA posted the incredible picture on Instagram, calling it “the ultimate selfie.” Sunita Williams’ selfie during the spacewalk has intrigued people. (NASA)

“NASA astronaut Suni Williams took this selfie on Jan. 30, 2025, as the ISS orbited 263 miles (423 km) above the Pacific Ocean. This irresistible photo op happened during Williams' ninth spacewalk; she and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore removed hardware from the outside of the station and collected samples of surface material from sites near life support system vents — the Destiny laboratory and the Quest airlock — for analysis,” the space agency wrote.

Why were the samples removed?

NASA explained that the samples help scientists understand “whether the space station releases microorganisms, how many, and how far they may travel.” They also allow researchers to learn “whether these microorganisms survive and reproduce in the harsh space environment and how they may perform in places like the Moon and Mars.”

Sunita Williams breaks spacewalk record

With her ninth spacewalk, the astronaut broke the record for total spacewalking time by a female astronaut. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson earlier held it. Ranking fourth on NASA’s all-time list, she has 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalk time to her name.

⁣What does the image show?

NASA also shared a description of the selfie. “Astronaut Suni Williams’ arms and hands, and the camera she’s holding, are reflected in the shiny visor of her spacesuit’s helmet. You can also see part of the International Space Station and the darkness of space, as well as the Pacific Ocean on our left. Looking around Williams’ helmet, we can see other parts of her spacesuit, and a little bit of space on the right,” the agency wrote.

Check out the amazing selfie:

The two astronauts were launched to the space station in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June 2024 for an eight-day mission. However, they are stuck aboard the ISS due to a propulsion leak in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Recently, Donald Trump asked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring back the “two brave astronauts".

“I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!” the president wrote on social media.