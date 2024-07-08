 ‘Sunny room’ listed for rent at ₹81,000 a month is actually a balcony in Sydney: ‘Paying for the view’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Sunny room’ listed for rent at 81,000 a month is actually a balcony in Sydney: ‘Paying for the view’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 08, 2024 06:46 PM IST

The post of a Syndey balcony converted into a “room” for rent shocked social media users amid the rental crisis in the biggest city in Australia.

The balcony of an apartment in the heart of Sydney was listed for rent as a “room” at an astonishing 360 Australian dollars a week (over 81,000 a month), leaving the internet baffled.

The balcony "room" listed for rent is located in central Sydney's Haymarket. (X)
The balcony "room" listed for rent is located in central Sydney's Haymarket. (X)

An advertisement posted on FaceBook Marketplace earlier this month listed a “room” for rent Haymarket in the central business district of Sydney, Australia's largest city.

In the listing, the balcony is described as a “sunny room” that accommodates one person. The rent of $360 a week includes bills, the ad said.

According to the photo in the listing, the room is a tiled enclosed space, equipped with amenities like blinds, a couple of rugs, a mirror, a single bed and a chest of drawers.

The balcony has glass sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The sliding door connects the balcony to the rest of the property which is a two-bedroom apartment, available for rent separately for $1300 a week, including bills.

The advertiser wrote, "Share bathroom with only 1 ppl.”

The same post was shared on X (former Twitter), with a caption, “Are you kidding me bro?”

(Also Read: Mumbai woman’s post on high rentals in financial capital of India goes viral: ‘Ma baap se bana ke rakho’)

“You're paying for the view,” a user said on the Instagram post by New York Post.

“They can't unless it has running water and heat. It's illegal,” another user said.

Sydney's housing crisis is real

Cities such as Sydney in Australia are facing a massive housing crisis, with Sydney's median rent at a record high of $750 a week in the 2024 June quarter﻿, 9News reported, citing the latest data from Domain found.

Sydney is the 11th most expensive city in the world for HNWIs (high new worth individuals), according to the latest report by Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

(Also Read: Noida man’s post on paying 64,000 as rent sparks disbelief: ‘More than Bangalore!’)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / ‘Sunny room’ listed for rent at 81,000 a month is actually a balcony in Sydney: ‘Paying for the view’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On