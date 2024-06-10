Mumbai woman’s post on high rentals in financial capital of India goes viral: ‘Ma baap se bana ke rakhi’

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is known for its skyrocketing rents. Many flats in the city are small yet come with hefty price tags. Considering this, a lawyer from Mumbai advised people against living in the city on rent. Mumbai: The woman advised people against "running away from home to become independent". (Representative image)

“1 BHK 50-70 hazar ka mil raha hai Mumbai mein. Maa baap se bana ke rakho bhai. Koi zarurat nahi hai independent hone ke liye ghar se bhaagne ki [1 BHK is available for 50-70 thousand in Mumbai. Maintain good relations with your parents. There is no need to run away from home to become independent],” wrote X user Vita, who goes by the handle @kebabandcoke.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Here’s what she tweeted:

Vita's post on high rentals in Mumbai. (X/@kebabandcoke)

The post was shared on June 8 on X. It has since accumulated over 1.5 lakh views, and the number is still increasing. While a few expressed disbelief in the comments section over the rent in Mumbai, others suggested areas that have slightly lower rentals. A few people even contrasted Mumbai’s rental situation with that of Delhi.

Check out a few comments here:

“True, inflation is outpacing the salaries at a very fast speed. Getting a house, good healthcare and quality education without the big burden of a loan seems like an impossible dream to many,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Is this 70k rent or EMI? It wouldn’t surprise me if it was, either. My friend is paying ₹1 lakh rent for a 3 BHK at Andheri.”

“Come to Delhi and pay only 9-10k (2 BHK, furnished),” claimed a third.

A fourth commented, “Very true. Rentals are too high.”

“I have paid 85k for 2bhk in the past, now paying 48k for 2bhk. Just try to change the locality if you can,” suggested a fifth.