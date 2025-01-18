'Super se bhi upar': Schoolboy grooves to Sushant Singh Rajput's Khairiyat. Internet loves it

A young schoolboy has grabbed the internet's attention with his impeccable dance performance to a mash-up of the soulful track Khairiyat from the popular film Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Dressed in his school uniform, Himank Mishra's effortless moves have left social media users utterly mesmerised. A schoolboy went viral with his flawless dance to Khairiyat.(Instagram/himankstar)

(Also read: Schoolboy sings Dekha Ek Khwab in classroom, teacher's priceless reaction says it all)

A performance that speaks for itself

In a video shared on Instagram by Himank himself, the young dancer confidently showcases his skills. His flawless execution of the dance steps, combined with a natural grace and energy, has captured the attention of many. As the video continues to gain traction, it has already amassed over eight million views and shows no sign of slowing down.

His unassuming attire – a simple school uniform – only adds to the charm, making the performance all the more relatable and impressive.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts in awe

The young dancer has been showered with praise from across the globe. One user commented, “This is pure talent! I’ve never seen someone dance with such fluidity and ease at such a young age.” Another added, “I’m in awe of how confident he is! His energy is contagious and makes the performance even more captivating.”

(Also read: Teen’s attempt to ‘school’ IITians ends in hilarious embarrassment. Viral video will make you laugh hard)

Some users were quick to compare him to well-known professionals, with one remarking, “If this is what he can do now, imagine how amazing he will be in a few years! A future star in the making.” Others couldn’t help but admire his dancing style, calling it "effortless and graceful", while a few even expressed how the performance brought a smile to their faces.

Many comments focused on the sheer joy of watching a young dancer express himself with such poise. One wrote, “I could watch this on loop all day – it’s so uplifting and full of joy. He’s definitely got a bright future ahead of him.” The video’s appeal lies not only in Himank's dance skills but also in the positivity and energy he radiates.