Schoolboy sings Dekha Ek Khwab in classroom, teacher's priceless reaction says it all

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 12, 2025 05:06 PM IST

A schoolboy's soulful rendition of a Bollywood classic went viral as his teacher's warm reaction stole hearts

A heartwarming video of a schoolboy singing a Bollywood classic has grabbed the internet's attention. Shared by Instagram user Rahul Chundawat Nayak, the clip showcases the young boy's soulful rendition of a romantic track from the iconic film Silsila. The boy’s soothing voice captivated not just his classmates but also his teacher, whose heartfelt reaction at the end of the video has melted hearts online.

A schoolboy's soulful rendition of a Bollywood classic captured online attention, while his teacher's heartfelt reaction melted hearts. (Instagram/rahul_chundawat63)
A schoolboy's soulful rendition of a Bollywood classic captured online attention, while his teacher's heartfelt reaction melted hearts. (Instagram/rahul_chundawat63)

(Also read: CEO sings Baby Shark to cheer little girl on flight, passengers chime in. Wholesome video)

Teacher’s silent admiration speaks volumes

The video opens with the boy standing confidently in front of his classroom, pouring his heart into the melodious performance. His classmates sit quietly, their eyes fixed on him, completely absorbed in the moment. However, it’s the teacher’s reaction that has left viewers buzzing. With a warm and proud smile, he silently applauds the boy’s talent, exuding admiration and pride. The teacher’s expression of joy has become a major talking point, with many viewers calling it the highlight of the video.

Watch the clip here:

Social media abuzz with praise

The video has struck a chord with social media users, garnering thousands of likes and shares. Netizens have flooded the comments section with heartfelt praise for both the boy’s talent and the teacher’s genuine appreciation.

One user commented, “This boy has a voice that touches the soul. And the teacher’s reaction? Priceless.” Another chimed in, “This is why teachers are so special. They nurture talent and make students feel valued.”

(Also read: Pakistanis join Indians to sing Jana Gana Mana at UK’s Piccadilly Circus. Watch viral video)

Some viewers noted the nostalgic feel of the performance. “This song is a timeless classic, and this boy did complete justice to it,” a fan remarked. Others expressed how the video evoked emotions, with one user writing, “I had goosebumps listening to him.”

A viewer summed it up perfectly, saying, “The boy’s voice is magical, and the teacher’s reaction is proof of how good it was. Such pure moments are rare.”

