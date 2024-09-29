Teen’s attempt to ‘school’ IITians ends in hilarious embarrassment. Viral video will make you laugh hard

In a recent turn of events that has captured the attention of social media, a schoolboy's attempt to offer academic advice to students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati spiralled into a comical embarrassment. The clip was shared on the Reddit by handle named JEENEETarts, aptly captioned, “IIT Guwahati Students trolling a 2026tard.” A schoolboy hilariously embarrassed himself by giving academic advice to IITians.(Reddit/Sufficient_Ear7484)

(Also read: Student sneaks into IIT Kanpur lecture, viral video captures hilarious outcome)

Misjudging the IITians

The video begins with the schoolboy confidently discussing academic challenges, unaware that he is conversing with two IITians. Mistakenly believing they were just Class 10 students struggling with trigonometry, he offered unsolicited advice, suggesting they complete the NCERT Exemplar for Mathematics. His assertion that the syllabus was simpler than Class 11 further underscores his lack of awareness about the impressive credentials of his audience. As he spoke, the IITians struggled to suppress their laughter, making for a side-splitting exchange.

“I mean, trigonometry is pretty basic, right?” the boy stated earnestly, leaving the IIT students barely able to contain their amusement.

Watch the entire hilarious clip here:

A humbling exit

As the conversation unfolded, it became increasingly clear that the schoolboy’s confidence was misplaced. The IITians, seasoned in advanced mathematics, were not only entertained but also bemused by his earnestness. Eventually, the schoolboy left the chat, visibly embarrassed by the situation that had spiralled into an unexpected comedy of errors.

(Also read: IIT Bombay graduate criticises aspirant’s gruelling schedule for IIT-JEE prep, says ‘never studied this hard’)

Here's how the internet reacted:

The video has since garnered over a thousand likes, along with a plenty of reactions from viewers online. Comments ranged from amusement to empathy, with one user noting "This kid has no idea who he's talking to!" Another added, “I can’t believe he thought they were in Class 10!” A third remarked, "His confidence is unmatched, though!" While yet another user mused, “This is what happens when you underestimate your audience.” One more commented, “Classic case of overconfidence!” and finally, another viewer said, “I’m just glad they were nice about it!”