Supersized CGI Barbie in front of Burj Khalifa wows people

Ever since the film Barbie was released, people have been flocking to the theatres to watch the masterpiece directed by Greta Gerwig. While several people are loving the film, Barbie became the talk of the town much before its release. The marketing campaign for the film had quite literally turned stores, houses, food outlets, and so much more into pink colour. Now, another advertisement from the film has turned the heads of the people. Wondering what it is about? Well, not much, but just a giant 3D Barbie stepping out of a massive box right next to Burj Khalifa!

What is shown in this advertisement of Barbie?

Supersized CGI Barbie in front of Burj Khalifa.(Instagram/@tansuyegen)

The clip begins to show a 3D ad where a massive Barbie can be seen coming out of her classic Mattle packing box. The Barbie can be seen wearing a black and white swimsuit with goggles and heels. As she steps out of the box, she strikes a pose and stands there. This ad is created using CGI by Eye Studio, an agency in the UAE.

Watch the video of this giant Barbie here:

This post was shared on Twitter by Tansu Yegen on July 25. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 6.1 million times. The post has also received several likes and reactions. Many expressed their thoughts about it in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual commented, "Generated by computer...but maybe one day...we'll see things like this." A second shared, "I'm sorry what? When did technology get this good? Why is she actually stepping out like her arms are clearly outside of the building." A third added, "This would’ve scared the hell out of me, seeing it for the first time." "This is soooo coooollll," expressed a fourth. What do you think about this ad?

