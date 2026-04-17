Surgeon faces manslaughter charge after allegedly removing wrong organ during surgery

A routine surgical procedure in Florida has turned into a shocking criminal case after a former surgeon was accused of removing the wrong organ, leading to a patient’s death.

A Walton County grand jury reviewed the case and concluded that the actions inside the operating room “constituted criminal conduct under Florida law.”(Pexels/Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Thomas Shaknovsky has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with second-degree manslaughter after authorities said a 2024 operation at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Miramar Beach went fatally wrong.

According to a news report by Fox News, the patient, 70-year-old Bill Bryan from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, died on the operating table due to catastrophic blood loss.

Prosecutors said Bryan was scheduled to undergo a laparoscopic splenectomy, a minimally invasive surgery meant to remove the spleen.

However, during the procedure, the patient’s liver was allegedly removed instead. The mistake proved fatal, with authorities stating the error directly led to his death.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A Walton County grand jury reviewed the case and concluded that the actions inside the operating room “constituted criminal conduct under Florida law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Walton County grand jury reviewed the case and concluded that the actions inside the operating room “constituted criminal conduct under Florida law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the indictment, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said the justice system would ensure the case proceeds through proper legal channels. He also expressed condolences to the victim’s family and acknowledged their loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the indictment, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said the justice system would ensure the case proceeds through proper legal channels. He also expressed condolences to the victim’s family and acknowledged their loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they lead, without fear or favor,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a news release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our duty is to follow the facts wherever they lead, without fear or favor,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a news release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Medical licensing authorities took action after Bryan’s death. Shaknovsky’s medical licence in Alabama was suspended in 2024, followed by suspensions in Florida the same year and New York in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical licensing authorities took action after Bryan’s death. Shaknovsky’s medical licence in Alabama was suspended in 2024, followed by suspensions in Florida the same year and New York in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Indian-origin doctor Jitesh Patel to pay $14 million to settle allegations of false billing, unnecessary procedures

Prior errors raise concerns:

Officials said the decision was based on concerns over repeated surgical errors and patient safety.

Court documents linked to the licence suspension revealed earlier incidents involving the surgeon.

In one case in 2023, he allegedly removed part of a patient’s pancreas instead of the adrenal gland. When questioned, he reportedly claimed the adrenal gland had “migrated” to another part of the body.

Regulators said such explanations, along with repeated mistakes, raised serious concerns about continued practice.

Authorities also noted that his previous conduct suggested a pattern of reckless surgical decisions and failure to accept responsibility for errors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shaknovsky is currently held at Walton County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance. If convicted of second-degree manslaughter, he could face up to 15 years in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON