SUV goes up steep incline, video of risky ride will give you goosebumps

The Internet is filled with various interesting videos that are not just fascinating to watch but can give you goosebumps too. Drivers riding cars in rough terrains often fall in that category. Just like this Reddit video that shows a person riding a up a steep incline in an SUV.

The image shows a car going up a steep incline. (Reddit/@IanAgate)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“SUV goes up a steep incline,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a car in mountainous terrain. Slowly, the car starts climbing up a steep incline. The car slowly goes up and at one point it seems like the vehicle will roll back down. However, the driver skillfully manoeuvres the vehicle and successfully climbs the incline.

Take a look at this vehicle of a car climbing up a steep incline:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted some 21 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this video of an SUV going up a steep incline:

“That's not a steep incline, my friend. That is a wall,” wrote a Reddit user. “Not worth the risk lol I'll be glad to watch but never would try something like that,” added another. “I was pretty sure that the rear bumper wasn’t going to make that first drop,” posted a third. A few argued that it is a path that has been used by many drivers and that is the reason the SUV could cross it. Just like this individual who commented, “SUV drives up a clearly well established path”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you feel your heart thumping faster while the SUV was climbing the steep incline? Have you ever travelled on such a road?