Sweet video of this cuddled up platypus makes people say 'cuteness overload'
Sweet video of this cuddled up platypus makes people say ‘cuteness overload’

Australia Zoo took to Instagram to share the video of the platypus.
The image taken from the video shows a cute platypus named Billie.(Instagram/@australiazoo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A cute video of a platypus is all you need to make your Saturday brighter. It is a wholesome video that may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Shared on Instagram by Australia Zoo, the video is a delight to watch. “How cute is Billie the platypus all cuddled up? This sweet girl, who came to us after being found in a creek with injuries to her face and feet, has been showing signs of improvement. With ongoing treatment and lots of love, we will continue to monitor her health!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has collected nearly 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Aww cuteness overload! She’s so adorable!” wrote an Instagram user. “She is completely divine!! Thank you for taking care of her,” posted another. “Aww, she’s so sweet!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
