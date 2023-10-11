Swiggy comes up with the ‘perfect’ caption for Suryakumar Yadav’s snacking moment

During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and India on October 8, Suryakumar Yadav was eating food in the stands. However, the moment the camera panned to him, he stopped eating and reacted sternly. This particular moment soon went viral. People posted various reactions, but the one by Swiggy is quite relatable and will leave you laughing hard.

Suryakumar Yadav was filmed munching his food during a match between India and Australia. (X/@Swiggy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Backbenchers eating tiffin during the second period,” wrote Swiggy while tweeting a video of Suryakumar Yadav.

The video shows Yadav eating food from his tiffin with a spoon. As soon as the camera focuses on him, he stops eating and gives it a side glance, as if he’s unhappy about being caught while eating in the team India’s dugout.

Watch this video of Suryakumar Yadav having food in the stands here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago on X. It has since gone viral with over one million views, and the numbers are still increasing. After watching this video, many liked it and dropped comments too.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Me sitting in the last bench,” posted an X user.

Another commented, “My reaction when our teacher caught my friend eating and he is going to say my name too.”

“Have you ever been caught munching on your tiffin while sitting at the back during the second period?” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “This was me, in the 0 or 1st period itself, sitting on the first or second bench of the class, right in front of the teacher. In some 15 years, I got caught 2 times, 1 in school, 1 in college. I hold a PhD in this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Hilarious. He surely did the same thing in school and college. Looks like an experienced fellow,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “He stopped eating, even chewing, when he realised the camera was focusing him.”

“I used to eat tiffin with my friends on the back bench in the first period,” shared a seventh.

Relatable, isn’t it?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON