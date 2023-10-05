Virat Kohli, Yashraj Mukhate release banger song ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 is about to begin, and cricket fans across the world cannot contain their excitement. Ahead of the matches, Virat Kohli and Yashraj Mukhate have stirred enthusiasm among the public with a banger song called Cup Laayega India. The video of the song was shared on social media, and since its release it has become an instant hit. Virat Kohli and Yashraj Mukhate shared a song ahead of ICC World Cup 2023. (Instagram/@Yashraj Mukhate )

The video opens to show Mukhate approaching Kohli and introducing himself. However, Kohli acts as if he is hearing about Mukhate for the first time. Then, the cricketer reveals that he is just making a joke. Further, Kohli asks Mukhate to show him the song that he has made for ICC World Cup 2023. The video also shows both of them singing and dancing to the tunes of this song. (Also Read: Swiggy adds chole bhature twist to Virat Kohli’s disclaimer ahead of World Cup)

In the caption of the post, Mukhate wrote, "Cup Laayega India! Comments me India India chillao awaaz aani chahie! (India will win the cup! Everyone shout India India in the comments, we should be able to hear it!)

Watch the video created by Virat Kohli and Yashraj Mukhate here:

This post was shared on October 4. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The share also has over one lakh likes and several comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to express their joy and excitement for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Bhai Kohli sir ki acting bhi kamal hai (Kohli is even good at acting.)"

A second said, "Time for Virat to make a Bollywood debut!"

"Now this should be the 2023 World Cup anthem," posted another.

A fourth added, "This is just amazing!"

"Superb anthem, India cup zaroor laaega (Superb anthem, India will surely bring the cup)" shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this anthem?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!