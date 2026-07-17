Ludhiana: Sarpanch, panchayat members assaulted in dispute over devp works, 20 booked

A dispute over ongoing panchayat development works in Chauta village in Koom Kalan turned violent after a group of residents allegedly attacked the village sarpanch and panchayat members with bricks and stones while they were supervising construction work. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT File)

The Koom Kalan police have registered a case against eight named persons and 12 unidentified individuals on charges of assault, rioting and obstruction of public work.

According to the complaint lodged by Manohar Lal, the serving sarpanch of Chauta village, construction of streets and drainage lines has been underway in the village since February this year. On the day of the incident, he and other panchayat members were overseeing drain construction work on the village periphery with the help of a private JCB machine.

The trouble reportedly began when the machine reached near the residence of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha to excavate an old lane. A group of residents allegedly objected to the work, abused the panchayat members and attempted to stop the project.

The complainant alleged that despite efforts to defuse the situation, some of the accused started pelting bricks and stones at the JCB machine and panchayat members. As tensions escalated, more people allegedly joined the attack and surrounded the sarpanch and his associates.

Based on the complaint, Koom Kalan police have booked Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, Gurjit Singh alias Geeta, Swaran Kaur, Kuldeep Kaur, Parmjit Singh alias Pamma, Satnam Singh alias Sattu, Gurpreet Singh alias Gaggu and Kuldeep Singh, along with 12 unidentified persons.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 324 (4) (mischief causing property damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1 Lakh), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the BNS against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.