HC seeks report on illegal construction, ‘benami’ land deals in Solan

The Himachal Pradesh high court has sought status report on allegations of illegal construction, “benami” land deals, hill cutting, and violations of environmental norms in the villages of Kheel, Jashli, and surrounding areas of Solan district. The petition alleges that land was sold to outsiders through “benami deals” in violation of Section 118 in areas, including Kheel, Jashli, Korol, Kainthari, Padgyani, Barog, and Kumarhatti. (File)

While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the organisation “Earth Healers”, the HC issued notices to the concerned departments, directing them to submit a status report on the actual situation within one week. The next hearing is scheduled for August 17.

The petition alleges that land was sold to outsiders through “benami deals” in violation of Section 118 in areas, including Kheel, Jashli, Korol, Kainthari, Padgyani, Barog, and Kumarhatti. Large-scale construction activities were carried out on these lands in disregard of regulations, thereby increasing pressure on the environment and local resources.

Media president of the “Earth Healers” organisation and an advocate, Priya Saklani, informed the court that 10-story buildings have been erected in several locations, whereas previous court orders prohibit construction exceeding six stories. She alleged that these illegal constructions are causing local residents to face problems regarding water supply, roads, and other basic amenities.

The organization informed the court that complaints regarding this entire matter had previously been lodged with the relevant authorities, but no effective action was taken.

Kamal, a member of the organisation and a retired vigilance department officer, said “benami” land deals have occurred under the tenures of various governments, not just one. He alleged that he has faced attacks from builders for raising his voice against illegal construction and benami transactions.

Kamal noted that members of the organisation still face threats to their safety, yet they remain committed to the fight to protect Himachal’s land, forests, and environment.