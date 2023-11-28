Swiggy delivery agent travels extra 12 km at 3 am to hand over food, wins hearts

A Swiggy delivery agent has won the hearts of people on social media after he went above and beyond to deliver food. X user @Tamal0401 took to the microblogging platform to share how he entered the wrong location while ordering food in Hyderabad and how his delivery agent travelled an extra 12 km to give him his food at 3 am. Since the story was shared, it has gone viral on the Internet.

"Came back to the hotel very late after a long day. All restaurants were shut so ordered food on @Swiggy. Since I don’t know much about #Hyderabad , the location went wrong. But the delivery agent took all the trouble, rode 12 km to find me and delivered the food, now at 3 am. I had told him over phone 'bhaiya subah se kuch nahi khaya (Brother, I haven't eaten anything since morning.)' He came and told me 'apne kuch nahi khaya hai kaha, kisiko bhuka rakhna insaniyat nahi hai, isiliye aya (You haven't eaten anything since morning and keeping anyone hungry is not good.)' A big shout-out to the agent. His name is Mohammad Azam," wrote @Tamal0401. (Also Read: Swiggy delivery agent's selfless act for stranger goes viral, Internet calls him a 'hero')

He further added, "He reinstated my faith in humanity, that there are good human beings alive. He is camera shy but he won my heart. It will remain my best memory of my #Telengana diary. While leaving Azam smiled and said ‘goodnight’. I asked him when will he call it a night, and he said 'abhi ghar jaunga fir khaunga (Now I will go home and eat.)' I offered to share our food, but he refused and said 'aap buss mujhe dua-o mein yaad rakhna (Just keep me in your prayers.)' I pray for him and hope he stays the same forever."

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on November 26. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has more than 2,000 likes and comments. Many also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Well, these small gestures by some strangers make us hold on to the hope that humanity might be bruised, but it's still alive in all of us."

A second shared, "God bless the man."

A third added, "This is the beauty of Hyderabad."

"Very professional, best wishes to him," posted a fourth.

A fifth commented, "Thank you for acknowledging his effort. I hope everyone around us should do the same."

