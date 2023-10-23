Swiggy delivery agent's selfless act for stranger goes viral, Internet calls him a 'hero'

X user Shravan Tickoo took to the microblogging platform to share his experience with a Swiggy delivery agent who went above and beyond to help him. Ever since Tickoo shared the story on social media, it has tugged at the heartstrings of many. A Swiggy delivery agent helped a man at midnight, his story is now viral.

Tickoo explains that his bike went out of fuel at midnight, and the nearest petrol pump was 2.5 km away. Eventually, he had to drag his bike to the petrol pump when midway a Swiggy agent noticed him and stopped to inquire about his situation. As Tickoo explained what transpired, the agent quickly started to tow his bike and said he would take him to the petrol pump.

"I asked him, do you have a delivery to do now, he said yes, but he said - it’s okay let me drop you to the petrol pump. After towing me for 2.5 km, we reached the nearest petrol bunk to see that it was closed. I told him that it was okay I would tow it from there to the next petrol bunk. I tried to be grateful for his help and started offering him 500 bucks for this," wrote Tickoo on X. (Also Read: Is Swiggy charging an extra amount on your order? Food delivery company clarifies)

While the agent refused to take any money, he said he would drop him at the next petrol pump which was 3 km away.

Tickoo also shared a picture with the delivery agent and tagged Swiggy. He asked the food delivery company if they could identify the 'awesome gentleman' for him and express his gratitude.

This post was shared on October 20, and since being posted, it has garnered more than 10,000 views. The share also has several likes and comments. Many were moved by this story and reacted in the comments section of the post.

An individual wrote, "Sometimes God appears in different forms. You experienced his presence. Now you have one debt. Do pass this kindness it to the next needy."

A second commented, "The efforts of these people, who are always willing to go above and beyond for no apparent reason, are all that keep the world beautiful."

"This is truly amazing behaviour. Going out of the way to help is genuine help, and kudos to him! Let this be a learning for others also to offer help when needed. The best part of his behaviour is his remark," expressed another.

