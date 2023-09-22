Is Swiggy charging an extra amount on your order? Food delivery company clarifies

A few X users took to the microblogging platform and accused Swiggy of rounding up order amounts to the nearest whole number, resulting in customers paying an extra three rupees. Since the allegations, Swiggy has posted a clarification. A few X users have shared that Swiggy charged an extra amount to them on order.

It all started when X user Kingslyj pointed out that all of his recent Swiggy transactions featured round total amounts, even when the taxes applied were not in whole figures. (Also Read: “Can we also join,” Swiggy asks Bengaluru customer after a big biryani order during India vs Pakistan match)

Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capital Mind also shared about the glitch. He wrote, "Holy moly. This is actual fraud, and I found that @Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here's my last order, and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259? This stinks. It can't be some random error, it seems to be on purpose to add ₹3 extra. What's going on?"

Later, Shenoy posted that he might have been in the wrong and suggested that there could have been a display error on Swiggy's end. However, several netizens were not convinced as they found discrepancies in their order.

Since the post by Shenoy was shared, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The share also has more than 2,000 likes. Several people took to the comments section to share the amount change in their order.

Here's what people are saying about this alleged Swiggy glitch:

An individual wrote, "This is definitely happening, I checked my last order, and it was a difference of 3 rs, and when I spoke to customer care within minutes they changed the discount amount. Also, they offered to refund 3 rs by the way."

A second shared, "No platform fee is shown as ₹2 and not ₹5. Either they show ₹5 as the platform fee instead of showing a discount of ₹3. It’s still a fraud if they are displaying it wrong, don’t you think?"

A third commented, "I had faced the same issue, and if you talk with Swiggy customer care, they will say that the discount from their side is shown as ₹80.

"Different amounts are being taken from everyone. Not just 3 and 5," said another X user. (Also Read: ‘Sandeep ko bolo...’: Man’s cooking instruction on Swiggy goes viral)

What did Swiggy say about the glitch?

Post these tweets, Swiggy shared a clarification and wrote, "Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug that our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!"

Hindustan Times has reached out to Swiggy to seek clarification on the cause of this error. However, there is no response yet.

