‘Sandeep ko bolo...’: Man’s cooking instruction on Swiggy goes viral

A woman took to Twitter to share the 'craziest cooking instruction' that her father had given to a restaurant on Swiggy, which has left many rolling on the floor, laughing. An Indian dad gave a hilarious cooking instruction to a restaurant.

“We planned to order food this weekend and dad wrote the craziest cooking instruction,” wrote the woman who uses the Twitter handle @pachtaogaybro. Alongside, she shared a screenshot of the order made on Swiggy.

The hilarious cooking instruction reads, “Sandeep ko bolo Bittu ka order hai, jaldi kara dega [Tell Sandeep that Bittu has placed an order. He will get it done quickly].”

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 2.4 lakh views and more than 5,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Bas life me itni pahunch hona chahiye [I need this kind of reach in life],” posted a Twitter user.

Another added, “And I can’t even tell my mess guys to add salt. Your dad’s a legend.”

“Uncle knows how to get things done,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Need this type of connection.”

“Indian dads are always savage,” remarked a fifth.

