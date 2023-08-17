Home / Trending / ‘Sandeep ko bolo...’: Man’s cooking instruction on Swiggy goes viral

‘Sandeep ko bolo...’: Man’s cooking instruction on Swiggy goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 17, 2023 06:46 PM IST

An individual reacted to this and wrote, “Indian dads are always savage.”

A woman took to Twitter to share the ‘craziest cooking instruction’ that her father had given to a restaurant on Swiggy, which has left many rolling on the floor, laughing.

An Indian dad gave a hilarious cooking instruction to a restaurant. (MINT_PRINT)
An Indian dad gave a hilarious cooking instruction to a restaurant. (MINT_PRINT)

“We planned to order food this weekend and dad wrote the craziest cooking instruction,” wrote the woman who uses the Twitter handle @pachtaogaybro. Alongside, she shared a screenshot of the order made on Swiggy.

Also Read| Swiggy hilariously reacts to woman’s post on paying 193 for Maggi

The hilarious cooking instruction reads, “Sandeep ko bolo Bittu ka order hai, jaldi kara dega [Tell Sandeep that Bittu has placed an order. He will get it done quickly].”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 2.4 lakh views and more than 5,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“Bas life me itni pahunch hona chahiye [I need this kind of reach in life],” posted a Twitter user.

Another added, “And I can’t even tell my mess guys to add salt. Your dad’s a legend.”

“Uncle knows how to get things done,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Need this type of connection.”

“Indian dads are always savage,” remarked a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| Swiggy Instamart’s out-of-the-box resignation letter goes viral

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out