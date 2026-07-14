Did a woman shave her head to avoid marriage? She reveals the real reason in YouTube video

A video has taken social media by storm, generating claims that a woman decided to completely shave her head as a desperate measure to escape an arranged marriage planned by her mother. The widespread rumours began after content creator Keerthana Menon shared a lighthearted snippet online, pairing the dramatic transformation with the cheeky caption, “POV: My mom planned my marriage.” Keerthana Menon, who decided to shave her hair. (Keerthana Menon)

While the internet quickly ran wild with the narrative that this was an act of familial rebellion, Menon soon took to her YouTube channel to formally clear the air. In a detailed follow-up video, she clarified that the viral speculation was entirely untrue. She firmly stated that her decision to go bald had absolutely nothing to do with avoiding a wedding, but was instead a deeply personal choice she had simply been wanting to make for herself.

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In a video shared on YouTube, Menon spoke in English. She explained that while visiting a cousin, she suddenly thought about what it would be like to shave her head. When she shared the idea with her mother, she thought Menon was joking and asked her to go for it.

However, later she realised that her daughter was serious about shaving her head. The mom supported Menon, and they went to a temple to donate the hair.