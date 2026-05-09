Man shaves head in solidarity with wife battling cancer: ‘You carried my pain with me’

In the clip, her husband is seen shaving his head, a gesture that many social media users described as a powerful expression of love, care and partnership during one of the most difficult phases of life.

A woman’s emotional video about her husband’s gesture of support during her medical journey has touched many people on Instagram. The clip shows Namarta Nitin Goel’s husband shaving his own head in solidarity with her after she lost her hair, likely due to chemotherapy.

Woman opens up about hair loss after chemotherapy Earlier, Goel had shared another video in which she spoke about the painful experience of losing her hair after chemotherapy. She said, “Hello friends, Radhe Radhe. So, after my second chemotherapy, my hair started falling out. A lot, I mean a lot. And my scalp had become so sensitive that it had started to hurt, a lot of pain. And when the hair used to fall out, it used to hurt even more.”

She added, “So I told my husband that it's high time that I have to shave my head now. It won't work without it. So I told my husband 'Can you please help me?'.”

Goel further shared how difficult the moment was for her, even though she knew hair loss was expected. “So when my husband was helping me, even then my head was hurting so much, so much pain as he was touching my scalp with the trimmer. It was, it was hurting me a lot. And life, I think there are some things we're never ready for. I knew this was going to happen, I knew that there would be hair loss, all the hair will go away. But I still wasn't ready for it. I didn't cry, but I was very sad.”

Take a look here at the clip: