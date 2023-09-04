“Can we also join,” Swiggy asks Bengaluru customer after a big biryani order during India vs Pakistan match

The food delivery aggregator Swiggy is surprised after it received an order of a whopping 62 units of biryani from a single customer in Bengaluru. The incident is said to have happened during the India vs Pakistan cricket match on Saturday and the internet is curious what the giant food order is all about. “Can we also join,” Swiggy asks Bengaluru customer after a big biryani order

Swiggy took to social media platform X on Saturday and wrote, “someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can i come?”

Not just Swiggy but even social media users are quirky enough take the chance and show humor. A user commented, “that could be 6 tea , two Biryanis which someone misheard as 62 Biryanis and ordered”

Another user wrote, “As if you won't know their address? Deliver kaha karoge fir?”

Not just biryanis but also chips, dosas and other snack items saw skyrocketing the sales during the match, revealed Swiggy. It wrote, “79,239 dosas were ordered

in last 24 hours and team India just delivered another doso (200*)”

“8147 units of dhoklas were ordered in last 24 hours!!! adding 2 more to the number for pandya and jadeja respectively,” read another X post.

The much-hyped India vs Pakistan cricket match in Asia cup got called off on Saturday after a heavy rain lashed Sri Lanka’s Pallekele. India gave a target of 267 for Pakistan and the match got washed out even before Pakistan started batting.

