‘Not superstitious but…’: Swiggy’s post ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup match

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday, Swiggy took to X (formerly Twitter) to reshare a post they originally tweeted back in 2022. The match is scheduled to take place on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. What are your thoughts on Swiggy post on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match? (File Photo)

“Dahi shakkar for the boys before we get started,” Swiggy wrote in their 2022 post and shared an image of Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma. They re-shared the same tweet a little over an hour ago and also explained why. “Last year #INDvPAK happened, we posted this and India won. posting this again for good luck. What did you tweet?” they wrote.

In a follow-up post, the food delivery service also added, “We are not superstitious but we are just a little stitious.”

Take a look at these posts by Swiggy:

The main tweet shared by Swiggy has received more than 1,500 views. It has also accumulated several likes from netizens

About Asia Cup:

This year, 2023, marks the 16th edition of The Asia Cup. The event started on August 30 with a match between Pakistan and Nepal, played in a 50 over format. Besides these countries, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are also a part of the tournament.

About the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match:

There’s a lot of anticipation regarding the upcoming match between India and Pakistan. Cricket fans are excited to witness a showdown between the two teams. However, they are also worried about rain ruining the match. The match scheduled to take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka and as per reports, there is a 90% rain threat in Pallekele.

