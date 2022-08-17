Swiggy shares hilarious post on 'laung' weekends, netizens find it relatable

We all crave long weekends as they give us a temporary escape from the stress of work, school or college to return more focused and motivated. Isn't it? And a recent post by Swiggy on future weekends has sparked chatter online. The post is hilarious, and people are relating to it. There are chances that you may relate to it too.

"How I want all my future weekends to be:" wrote Swiggy while sharing an image of cloves (laung) on Twitter. The pun-filled post by Swiggy is hilarious and may leave you chuckling for some time.

Bajaj Capital replied to the tweet with 'Aise Kaise' meme captioned "Meanwhile Boss:". The online food ordering and delivery platform replied to the comment with a flushed face emoticon.

Take a look at Swiggy's hilarious post on future weekends below:

The hilarious post was shared by Swiggy a day ago. It has since accumulated more than 230 likes. It also received several retweets and comments.

"Meri bhi yahi Rai hai (I have the same opinion)," posted an individual with an image of mustard seeds. Another hilariously wrote, "A loung (long) weekend is haldi (healthy) for your mental health. " "Who doesn't like fielding at Long-Off?" wrote a third with a cricket bat and ball emoticon.